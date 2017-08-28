New Cook Medical Center gets final approval

Construction for the new Cook Medical Center is scheduled to start in 2018. (Source: WALB)

After years of planning, the first steps in building a new hospital in Adel have begun.

CEO Michael Purvis said the hospital is more than just a building to the Adel community, it is a new opportunity for the community to grow.

"It's hard to develop and keep your community moving forward without a hospital," said Purvis.

Cook County Medical Center has finally achieved its dream of building a replacement hospital that will bring new medical care to Adel.

Purvis said Cook County stakeholders signed an agreement last week committing $12.5 million toward the $35 million project.

Purvis said the Hospital Authority of Tift County will cover the remaining balance.

Purvis said the hospital is a must if Adel wants to increase community development.

"The hospital sits at the core of that development and without it, the future for Adel was bleak," said Purvis.

The need for a new hospital comes after a suspension of the current operating rooms.

They were old and outdated.

The replacement facility will have three operating rooms, 20 inpatient beds, and a 95 bed, skilled nursing home.

The hospital will also have a rural health clinic that is open seven days a week.

The hospital will not have an emergency room or delivery unit.

Hospital officials said that after doing research, they found that the hospital was only seeing about five emergency patients a day.

Majority of those patients were in need of a primary physician and not emergency services.

The new hospital will be located off of I-75 Exit 37, leaving the old hospital open for new possibilities.

"It's been a dream for this facility for the last 20 years and we've always been the little engine that could. A lot of people didn't think we could do it," said Purvis.

Purvis hopes the community will thrive once the new hospital is in place.

"I feel blessed to be able to bring the project forward and look forward to taking care of our community for many years to come," said Purvis.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place sometime in December.

The actual construction should begin in January or February of 2018.

The hospital is expected to open in the summer of 2019.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!