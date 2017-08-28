UGA Tifton gets WeatherSTEM system

The University of Georgia in Tifton has a new, free weather tool on campus.

"Well this is a wind direction indicator, so that shows the direction from which the wind is coming, an anomometer," explained UGA Tifton Assistant Dean Joe West. "WeatherSTEM is actually very advanced meteorological software."

West said the system collects a huge amount of data, data that students and faculty can use in their studies.

"It collects every minute of 24 hours a day. All of that data is stored perpetually, so there's a tremendous wealth of data at any one location," said West.

West said he and faculty are still learning what all the new system can do, so they haven't used it in classes yet.

"In addition, it has a cloud cam, which is really unique and fun to watch," said West.

The main goal is for WeatherSTEM to track and plot weather, but it also has a lightning strike detector.

"The ways in which it can be used are many, many, and quite varied," said West.

He wants his undergraduate and graduate students to learn how this tool can affect agriculture and landscaping across the Tifton and Tift County area.

"We already have weather stations within the area, the more we have, both locally and around the state, the more precision it gives us," explained West.

He said this tool gives him another way to help Tifton's farmers.

"Every facet of agriculture is affected by the weather. The better job we can do of collecting data and predicting the weather, the better we can serve our farmers," said West.

