Debris from mobile home wrecked by tornado to be cleaned

Residents in unincorporated Dougherty County living near tornado damage wreckage will see some big improvements in the coming months.

The county has hired a contractor to handle the demolition of four mobile home parks, destroyed by the January 22 EF-3 tornado.

There will be an asbestos study first, and after that is completed, Ceres Environmental Group will demo and haul away the storm debris.

"Now, we are going to see movement. And, I know everyone, including myself, wants this to be done as soon as possible. It is depressing to see, it is not safe, we have worked as quickly as we humanly can at the county to move through this federal process," said Chris Cohilas, Dougherty County's Commission Chairman.

Cohilas said a lot of these type of projects do not get federal approval, but FEMA has agreed to pay 75% of the project.

GEMA is paying 10% and county taxpayers will pay for the rest.

The entire project is expected to take 90 days.

