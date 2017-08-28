Albany assisted living center wants to reach out to veterans

Century Pines in Albany will be holding a seminar for veterans considering long-term assisted living care. (Source: WALB)

An Albany assisted living facility is holding an informational meeting for military veterans.

The Century Pines facility on Gillionville Road wants to inform veterans about the assisted living benefits they might be eligible for.

Officials with Century Pines said there will be a team of experts there to help you plan for long term care.

"If you are approaching the age where you believe you may have military benefits and need assisted living, you need to come check us out," said Marketing Director David Simmons.

The Seminar will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The seminar will be held at the Century Pines facility.

