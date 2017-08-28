Albany Area Chamber of Commerce names the 'Business of the Week'

The business has been in Albany for three years. (Source: WALB)

Doctor Davis Kinney is one of the managing partners. (Source: WALB)

One Source Healthcare is being recognized as the star business of the week by the Albany area chamber of Commerce. (Source: WALB)

One Albany business was spotlighted this week for its outstanding work.

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce announced One Source Healthcare as the star business of the week.

The business opened three years ago.

One Source Healthcare serves primarily as an urgent care clinic. It can also provide primary and chiropractic care.

Doctor Davis Kinney is one of the managing partners and he said he's grateful to be recognized by the chamber.

"We saw a need in Albany for an independent urgent care facility," said Kinney. "The community has been very supportive. We love Albany."

The Albany Chamber of Commerce recognizes one business each week.

Members of the chamber and its partners presented One Source Healthcare with a certificate on Monday.

