Dougherty Co. hires firm for proposed Lee Co. hospital impact study

Proposed Lee hospital will be off Ledo Road. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County's Commission chairman expects the results of an economic feasibility study on the proposed Lee County hospital 'soon'.

Dougherty County hired an Atlanta law firm specializing in healthcare regulation, KBP Law, to conduct a $35,000 study.

The law firm will work in conjunction with Chafin Consulting Group, also out of Atlanta, on data collection.

Dougherty County leaders voted on the study and invited Lee County to participate with them, but Lee County declined.

The firm has been tasked to complete a study detailing the potential impact a new hospital will have on Dougherty County residents and the local healthcare delivery system.

"And, if it doesn't show a negative impact, we don't have to go forward with an objection. The county doesn't decide whether these developers get to build a hospital in Lee County or not," said Christopher Cohilas.

The results of the study will be made public.

Cohilas said the Department of Community Health is expected to make their decision on the proposed Lee County hospital in November.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!