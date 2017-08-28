Albany police charge suspect in Gillespie Ave. stabbing

Albany police have identified a suspect in a stabbing that happened on Saturday.

Ricky Hall, 55, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators said Hall stabbed Lorenzo Lewis, 54, in the stomach on Gillespie Avenue around 6:30 Saturday night.

Hall told officers on the scene it was self-defense, but according to the incident report, there were no visible injuries.

