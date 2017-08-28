Albany police charge suspect in Gillespie Ave. stabbing - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany police charge suspect in Gillespie Ave. stabbing

Ricky Hall (Source: Dougherty County Jail) Ricky Hall (Source: Dougherty County Jail)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany police have identified a suspect in a stabbing that happened on Saturday.

Ricky Hall, 55, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators said Hall stabbed Lorenzo Lewis, 54, in the stomach on Gillespie Avenue around 6:30 Saturday night

Hall told officers on the scene it was self-defense, but according to the incident report, there were no visible injuries.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly