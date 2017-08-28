Thomasville citizens remember King speech, law enforcement shooting

Folks from the Thomasville community are gathering on Magnolia Street to host a march in response to the fatal deputy involved shooting nearly two weeks ago, and a famous speech in 1963.

This march was organized by local pastors and representatives from the Thomas Co. NAACP chapter.

Many are gathering to start this organized march at the home the where that shooting took place. The march they say is serving a dual purpose: honoring the 54th anniversary of the MLK Jr. 'I have a dream speech,' and bringing awareness to a fatal deputy-involved shooting.

"In our hurting, how do we take that energy, and move it in a very productive place?" asked Jeremy Rich, Pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church.

It's almost been two weeks since a fatal deputy-involved shooting in Thomasville and many emotions of pain, anger, and hurt are still high.

"When I moved to Thomasville 10 years ago, one thing I constantly heard was that 'in Thomasville we are family,'" said Rev. Rich.

Now during some of the toughest times this community has ever faced, local pastors like Jeremy Rich, are calling on the community to come together as one.

"I believe we love each other, I believe we want to honor each other, I believe we want to respect each other, I believe we are all hurting in different ways," Rich said.

Marches, rallies, small protest groups; they say are all aimed at raising awareness, and not violence.



"We don't want to be like other communities, where it starts with one event, and continues to get worse and worse and worse," said Rich.

Tonight, as leaders are marching side by side community members it's to spread a message of justice, unity, and understanding.

"We have had a very tragic experience here in Thomasville. We want to heal our community, we want to reconcile our community. We cannot begin that process without first coming together," he said.

The group is marching from Magnolia Street to the Thomas County Courthouse.

