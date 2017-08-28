Multiple agencies combine to battle huge Worth straw blaze

When a van and two large trailers of pine straw caught fire near Red Rock Monday morning, mutual aid prevented a disaster.

About 9:30, Worth Co. Fire responded a to a vehicle fire near Woodcrest Road and Pearson Road. Firefighters found a van in flames, and two semi-trailers, loaded with pine straw, fully ablaze.

Crews from Turner County and MCLB Albany quickly came to help fight the inferno.

The Georgia Forestry Commission cut fire breaks to prevent the spread of the fire to the nearby pine trees, and Worth Co. Public Works assisted with spreading the pine straw.

WCFR remained on the scene in over haul operations.

