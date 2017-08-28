APD has photos of man who fired shots inside Burger King

The G-B-I is investigating the death of fifty-one-year-old Carl Edward Kaiser that happened Saturday afternoon.More >>
About 9:30, Worth Co. Fire responded a to a vehicle fire near Woodcrest Road and Pearson Road.More >>
Albany police are investigating after someone tried to rob a Burger King at gun point.More >>
Emergency management officials in southwest Georgia are stressing disaster preparedness as parts of Texas recover from the devastating impacts of Harvey.More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation is now ready to discuss its plans for its statewide transportation improvement program, which includes projects for the next four years.More >>
