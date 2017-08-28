APD has photos of man who fired shots inside Burger King

Albany police are still trying to find the man who tried to rob a Burger King at gun point last Tuesday, August 22, and they want you to call them if you recognize him.

It happened at the Burger King in the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard around 10:30PM.

Witnesses told police a man came into the restaurant, and fired two shots into the ceiling.

The man was wearing a long sleeved black shirt, black pants, and a black shirt tied around his face.

Witnesses heard the robber ask, "Where's the money?," but the would-be bandit got away with nothing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

