GDOT invites public to look at future plans

South Georgians will have a chance to learn about future road projects. This week, the Georgia Department of Transportation will host two open houses to showcase its plans.

GDOT is now ready to discuss its plans for its statewide transportation improvement program, which includes projects for the next four years.

The program focuses on federally-funded projects for non-urban communities in rural Georgia.

These projects can include new construction, improvements to the interstate, and maintenance to bridges. Additional projects involved pedestrians, bicycles, and public transit.

The public will get a peek at these projects at GDOT's open house. A copy of the plan and maps will be available and people are invited to look at them. GDOT representatives will also be there to take questions.

Nita Birmingham, GDOT's District 4 Communications Officer, said the open house is a wonderful opportunity for people to learn about upcoming projects as well as provide feedback.

"If you have questions about an intersection, what we're doing with the interstate, or anything in your area that you want to know about, this is an excellent opportunity for you to come by," Birmingham said.

The first open house will take place on Monday, August 28, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. inside the Albany Mall.

The second open house will take place on Tuesday, August 29, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. inside the Tifton Mall.

A proposed project draft can also be found here .

