News to know for Monday

HARVEY AFTERMATH

Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into the nation's fourth-largest city Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help. The incessant rain covered much of Houston in turbid, gray-green water and turned streets into rivers navigable only by boat. Judging from federal disaster declarations, the storm has so far affected about a quarter of the Texas population, or 6.8 million people in 18 counties. It was blamed for at least two deaths.

USS MCCAIN SAILORS RECOVERED

Divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore last week, the U.S. Navy said Monday. Navy and Marine Corps divers had been searching in flooded compartments of the destroyer for days after the damaged ship docked in Singapore. The cause of the Aug. 21 collision is under investigation.

ADEL TRIPLE SHOOTING

The GBI and Adel Police are investigating after a shooting Saturday afternoon left one person dead and two others injured. Police said Carl Edward Kaiser, 51, was killed, while Bobby L. Kaiser, 46, and Cervantez Pertilla, 37, were injured in the shooting. Kaiser had non-life threatening injuries. Pertilla is in critical but stable condition at South Georgia Medical Center. The GBI is asking anyone with information or video from the scene to contact Adel Police.

HUMANE SOCIETY DIRECTOR FIRED

The Albany Police Department is investigating allegations against the former Albany Humane Society Director Andy Sartiano. APD said the allegations involved Sartiano reportedly ordering someone to inhumanely get rid of a cat. Dianne Barlow, President of the Albany Humane Society Board of Directors said Sartiano had been fired because "she did not perform her duties." APD confirmed there is a written contract between Albany Animal Control, APD, and the Albany Humane Society, which went into effect on July 1, 2017.

