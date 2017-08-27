Loved ones celebrate car crash victim's third birthday

Several dozen people held a birthday party at her grave, featuring a balloon release. (Source: WALB)

Sunday night, loved ones remembered a little girl killed in a tragic car crash. (Source: WALB)

Sunday night, loved ones remembered a little girl killed in a tragic car crash nearly two years ago.

Sunday, August 27 would have marked Brianna Garza's third birthday.

MORE: Moultrie family reacts to arrest in triple fatal wreck

Several dozen people held a birthday party at her grave in Moultrie at 6 p.m. Sunday, featuring a cake and a balloon release.

Her family members described Brianna as smart and loving, and someone who loved music and dancing.

Brianna and her parents, Lillian Luna and Thomas Garza, III, died in a car crash on the Florida Turnpike on September 6, 2015.

They were headed to Disney World to celebrate Brianna's first birthday.

In July 2017, investigators charged a Florida man for their deaths.

However, Brianna's grandmother said Sunday that won't bring her loved ones back.

"She doesn't feel happy that he's locked up, but she feels safer that he is finally locked up," said a translator for Brianna's grandmother, Lidia Luna. "She wants to see justice served."

Florida investigators charged James Geoffrey Dameron, 26, for reportedly causing the crash.

He faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!