Lakeland veteran wants to help homeless women veterans

Statistics say Georgia ranks number 1 in unsheltered veterans.

That's why military veteran Lindsay Gutierrez wants to help women who served our country.

She served 6 years before transitioning to a civilian last year.

During this time Gutierrez said she was trying to figure out what she wanted to do and found a Ms. Veteran America competition.

The event's proceeds help provide housing for homeless women veterans and their children.

"Veteran homelessness among women is on the rise despite the trend overall declining. And to me, that is a national embarrassment. There should be no reason why we are not taking care of our women veterans," explained Gutierrez.

Gutierrez has made it to the final round of the competition.

She'll compete in the last round coming up in early October. Gutierrez is the only finalist from Georgia to represent the 25 chosen competitors.

The Ms. Veteran America competition began with 440 women who applied to advocate for homeless women veterans.

These women will compete in evening wear, talent, and interview rounds similar to other pageant competitions.

Gutierrez lives in Lakeland with her husband and says no matter the outcome, she wants to help these women.

"So if I do win, I'm going to make sure that what's happening in Georgia is being heard on a national level. I think we really need to take a look and restructure the services not only in Georgia but nationally," said Gutierrez.

The final round of the competition will be in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!