Adel community in 'shock' after shooting

The G-B-I is investigating the death of fifty-one-year-old Carl Edward Kaiser that happened Saturday afternoon.

Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Adel Police Department want to know what lead up to Kaiser's death.

Saturday afternoon three people were shot, including Kaiser, on South Oak Street.

Adel Native, Tony Carithers was at work at the time but is calling for peace in his hometown.

"It's sad, you know, violence needs to stop in the community," said Carithers.

Carithers has lived in Adel for 37 years and said he's never seen anything like this. He said he lives on the opposite side of town, but had friends in this neighborhood growing up.

"It just hits close to home," said Carithers.

Carithers said this community differs from when he was young.

"The Adel I grew up in we fought it out. I mean if it was a problem, we might fight at 2 o'clock, we was back playing together by 4 o'clock...It's changed over the years, I can honestly say that," explained Carithers.

The GBI says the shooting also hurt Kaiser's 46-year-old brother Bobby L. Kaiser.

Bobby Kaiser was transported to South Georgia Medical Center for a non-life threatening gun shot wound.

The third man, 37-year-old Cervantez Pertilla drove himself to the Cook Wellness Center for a gunshot wound as well.

Pertilla was then transported to South Georgia Medical Center where he was in critical but stable condition Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Carithers says he's hopeful Adel can thrive.

"I hope it brings our community closer together. We kind of look to God for our help because, like I said, small town and in a small town it affects everyone," said Carithers.

Investigators ask anyone with information or video of the shooting to contact Adel Police at (229) 896-2224, extension 1308, or the GBI in Douglas at (912) 389-4103.

