Adel community in 'shock' after shooting

Albany Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday evening.More >>
Albany Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday evening.More >>
Statistics say Georgia ranks number 1 in unsheltered veterans.More >>
Statistics say Georgia ranks number 1 in unsheltered veterans.More >>
The G-B-I is investigating the death of fifty-one-year-old Carl Edward Kaiser that happened Saturday afternoon.More >>
The G-B-I is investigating the death of fifty-one year old Carl Edward Kaiser that happened Saturday afternoon.More >>
The American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia has sent several people to help with disaster relief in areas affected by Harvey.More >>
The American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia has sent several people to help with disaster relief in areas affected by Harvey.More >>
Graduates from one Albany High school are reliving their glory days this weekend. Former Westover High School Patriots are celebrating their alumni weekend.More >>
Graduates from one Albany High school are reliving their glory days this weekend. Former Westover High School Patriots are celebrating their alumni weekend.More >>