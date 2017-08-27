American Red Cross has deployed emergency response vehicle teams

The American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia has sent several people to help with disaster relief in areas affected by Harvey.

Executive Director Andy Brubaker said Sunday that one gentleman left Friday to go to Texas where then-Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

Saturday, the American Red Cross deployed 2 emergency response vehicle teams to Louisiana.

Each team consists of 2 people.

Others in southwest Georgia have volunteered to head to those areas as well.

Brubaker said his office is expecting this to be a long-term operation, so they will host a shelter training for volunteers Saturday, September 2.

It is at 9:30 a.m. at the Red Cross office.

If you are interested in attending, contact Sandy Cole at (229) 436-4845.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!