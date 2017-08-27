Former Westover High School Patriots celebrate their alumni weekend.

Today they gathered for a pep rally and cook-out at the school. (Source: WALB)

Graduates from one Albany High school are reliving their glory days this weekend.

Former Westover High School Patriots are celebrating their alumni weekend.

They gathered for a pep rally and cookout at the school Saturday.

Some alumni tell us they believe weekends like these provide a chance to show current Westover students their potential in life.

"The younger generation can see what we've got going on and how a lot of people are doing in their lives, to try to motivate them to want to do better," said Ambrose Brown, who graduated with the Class of 1985.

"It's all to give back to the school. All this is an effort to give back to our old alma mater," Said Pastor Yaz Johnson.

This is the second year for the celebratory weekend, and organizers hope it will continue for years to come.

