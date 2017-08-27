South Georgia high school student raises awareness for Alzheimer's

A South Georgia High School student is using a person close to her heart to help raise awareness for Alzheimer's (Source: WALB)

Rhiannon Belcher is helping organize a "purple out" for Lee County High School's home football game this coming Friday. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia high school student is using a person close to her heart to help raise awareness for a disease that doesn't have a cure.

"My great grandma, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. I kind of made more emphasis on it, because I didn't think it would happen to me until it did happen to me," said Rhiannon Belcher.

Belcher is helping organize a "purple out" for Lee County High School's home football game this coming Friday.

She's asking everybody to wear purple in honor of people living with Alzheimer's.

Belcher already held a contest to design a t-shirt that they'll sell at the game.

All the proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

"I need people to understand that it's really major and that if you find a cure for Alzheimer's you're going to find a cure for all other types of things," stated Belcher

"We started toward the end of last year, we did a t-shirt design and she's already raised $5,000 for the Alzheimer's Association." Said Alzheimer's Association Resource Development Event Director, Dan Phillips.

The game will feature lots of other fundraisers for Alzheimer's awareness as well.

It's set for this Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Hardaway at Lee County High School.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!