Investigators believe missing man has been found in Coffee Co.

The search tragically ended for a man in Coffee County Saturday.

Coffee County Sheriff's investigators and deputies said they believe they found Ruben Barboza's body floating in water off the roadway.

Investigators had begun looking for Barboza Friday night.

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that it appears the man's vehicle left the road.

A positive identification on the body is pending.

Georgia State Patrol will investigate because it appears to be a car crash.

