Albany police investigate Gillespie Ave. stabbing

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday evening in the 1100 block of Gillespie Avenue.

Dispatch confirmed the call came in just after 6:30 p.m.

Police and EMS responded to the scene.

The scene is now clear.

We are working to learn what injuries were involved and whether there is a suspect.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

