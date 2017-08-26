Albany police investigate Gillespie Ave. stabbing

It happened in the 1100 block of Gillespie Avenue. (Source: WALB)

Police and EMS responded to the scene. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday evening in the 1100 block of Gillespie Avenue.

Dispatch confirmed the call came in just after 6:30 p.m.

Police and EMS responded to the scene.

The scene is now clear.

We are working to learn what injuries were involved and whether there is a suspect.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!