Adel police investigate afternoon shooting

Adel Police are on the scene of a shooting inside the city limits this afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of West 6th Street and South Oak Street.

Major Audie Rowe said Saturday that police have called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in to investigate.

The GBI Special Agent in Charge said three people are involved in the shooting, but their injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and more information will become available as it comes in.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!