1 killed, 2 hurt in Adel shooting Saturday afternoon

The Adel Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death of Carl Edward Kaiser, 51, Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 301 South Oak Street just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Adel Police Officers found Kaiser and his brother, Bobby L. Kaiser, 46, with gunshot wounds.

Crews took both men to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.

Carl Kaiser was pronounced dead at the hospital, while Bobby Kaiser was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The GBI Crime Lab in Macon will do an autopsy on Carl Kaiser.

The GBI said a third man, Cervantez Pertilla, 37, drove himself to the Cook Wellness Center for a gunshot wound as well. Crews took him to South Georgia Medical Center where he is in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information or video of the shooting should contact the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2224, ext. 1308 or the GBI in Douglas at (912) 389-4103.

