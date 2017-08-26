Loved ones celebrate Herbert Gilbert's life

Marchers protest saying 'No justice, no peace' outside church (Source: WALB)

Family and friends gathered to remember Herbert Gilbert or 'Pop' to them, the man shot and killed by a member of the Thomas sheriff's office last week.

"United we stand. Divided we fall," shouted marchers outside Disciples of Jesus Ministries Church.

Marchers outside the church yelled to gain awareness for the loss of Herbert Gilbert, 37, a man killed by a Thomas County Sheriff's Deputy last week.

Now, Gilbert's second cousin Frank Engram wants justice.

"It's not about race. It's not about race, it's about justice," said Engram

Family and friends first began marching outside Gilbert's sister's home to march to the Disciples of Jesus Ministries, for Gilbert's viewing and funeral.

The service began with Reverend Spencer Wilson calling parishioners to take action. But Engram said he reflects on his loss.

"Pop was a provider. Anytime we had a cook out or anything, Pop could do, Pop would do that," said Engram.

Church members sang to commemorate Gilbert's life.

"Pop was a loving person he didn't mess with no body," said Engram.

Now Engram is looking for peace.

"I'm not sad because I know one day God will have to take me home," said Engram.

Saturday's remembrance of Gilbert was an open casket funeral for family, friends and loved ones to say goodbye.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!