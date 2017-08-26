Albany Humane Society director fired after allegations were made against her

Allegations made against Andy Sartiano concerning the treatment of an animal. (Source: WALB)

Andy Sartiano has been fired because she did not "perform her duties" (Source:WALB)

Allegations have been made against the former director of the Albany Humane Society, Andy Sartiano, concerning the treatment of an animal.

The Albany Police Department confirmed it is investigating the allegations.

According to APD, the allegations involved Sartiano reportedly ordering someone to inhumanely get rid of a cat.

Dianne Barlow, President of the Albany Humane Society Board of Directors said Sartiano had been fired because "she did not perform her duties."

APD confirmed there is a written contract between Albany Animal Control, APD, and the Albany Humane Society, which went into effect on July 1, 2017.

According to the contract, APD funds $21,475 to the shelter for animals to be disposed of in a humane manner.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!