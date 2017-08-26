Albany Fire Department responds to car fire

Firefighters say the fire was put out very quickly. (Source: Jaxon Riley)

Albany fire department responded to a car fire on Gillionville Rd. (Source: Jaxon Riley)

Albany fire department responded to a car fire at the intersection of Gillionville Rd. and Valencia Dr. just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

the cause of the fire was from a two vehicle wreck.

Albany police responded to the scene to direct traffic.

Dougherty Co. EMS treated one person that was shaken up by the incident.

No one was injured in this accident.

