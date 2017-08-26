Town Hall discusses public safety and crimes

Albany Dougherty County city public safety leaders held a town hall Saturday morning to discuss safety and crime within our community.

Michael Persley, Albany Police Chief, Kevin Sproul, Dougherty County Sheriff, and Cynthia Battle, Dougherty County Police Chief, addressed ways to keep families safe.

Chief Persley addressed the importance of families and how children turn to gangs when there's not a stable home environment.

Chief Persley said he wants to answer questions for all those in attendance.

"This is part of just being a public servant here in Albany. I do it through chatting with the chief and other community events. So any interaction with the public, that's what public servants are supposed to do so it's just fulfilling the duties and requirements," said Persley.

About 50 community members attended Saturday's meeting.

