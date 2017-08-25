Residents can now buy 'Back the Badge' license plates

Drivers will now be able to honor South Georgia law enforcement officers and deputies with a special license plate.

The 'Back the Badge' license plates are now available on the Motor Vehicle Division website.

Sumter County native Aaron Cosby came up with the idea after Jody Smith and Nick Smarr was shot and killed in Americus last December.

Governor Nathan Deal signed a law to design the license plate in May.

The special license plate costs $25.

All the proceeds will go to the Peace Officers Annuity and Benefit Fund.

