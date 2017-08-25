Candidates qualify for Albany City Commission seats

Seven candidates have qualified to run for three Albany City Commission seats in this November's elections.

Five of those candidates are running for the Ward 2 city commission seat; including the incumbent Bobby Coleman, Haryl Dabney, Jr., former Commissioner Ivey Hines, Matthew Fuller, and Camia Hopson are all qualified to run for the position.

The other two commission races have incumbents running unopposed.

B.J. Fletcher is the only candidate to qualify for Ward 3, while Bob Langstaff is the only candidate qualified for the Ward 5 seat.

