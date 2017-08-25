Red Cross volunteers are on stand by for Hurricane Harvey aftermath

Work is already underway for South Georgia American Red Cross officials to be a part of the Texas aftermath relief.

Volunteers and Red Cross officials started planning for their role in the hurricane relief on Thursday.

Volunteers from South Georgia are on stand by.

"We had one of our volunteers fly out of Jacksonville this morning, and then we have two teams of ERV drivers, which are Emergency Response Vehicles, that are waiting for deployment orders so they could be going at any time in the next 24 hours," said American Red Cross SWGA Executive Director Andy Brubaker.

The American Red Cross has established shelters for at least 20,000 people in Texas.

