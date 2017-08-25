Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas

Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it makes landfall in Texas.
Hurricane Harvey making landfall along the barrier islands near Rockport, TX as a Cat 4 storm, winds of 130 mph. pic.twitter.com/vfOhBO7S6o— KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 26, 2017
As of 9 p.m Friday, Harvey was located about 30 miles east-northeast of Corpus Christi, TX with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph with higher gusts. It was moving northwest at 8 mph.
Outbound winds of more than 150 mph about 6 thousand feet up! Harvey may continue to strengthen prior to landfall! pic.twitter.com/FCdTYJdxA2— KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 25, 2017
Just before 9 p.m., President Donald Trump tweeted that he had signed the disaster proclamation for the state of Texas. This grants the state federal aid.
At the request of the Governor of Texas, I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017
The hurricane is the President's first natural disaster in office.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards held a news briefing from GOHSEP on the state's preparations for the storm early Thursday afternoon, announcing a state of emergency has been declared as the storm bears down on the Texas coast and forecasts indicate heavy rain for parts of Louisiana.
.@LouisianaGov declares statewide emergency in anticipation of severe weather caused by #Harvey. Read more: https://t.co/6TjKqeeHah— Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 24, 2017
"While this storm is currently directed at Texas, with the landfall projected to be centered around Corpus Christi, I always ask to prepare and to pray," said Gov. Edwards. "In this case we pray not just for ourselves and that the impacts of the storm be minimum but also for our neighbors in Texas."
Wind damage is expected to be devastating and a storm surge at Padre Island could be up to 15 feet. Rainfall total could be 15 to 25 inches with a max total of 35 inches. This is a life threatening and destructive storm.
There is some uncertainty about where Harvey goes after landfall. Harvey is expected to spin over Texas in the vicinity of landfall through at least early next week. From there Harvey, which could still be a tropical storm, may begin to drift closer to the ArkLaTex.
The impact from the storm on the ArkLaTex is still not entirely clear, but heavy rain in some areas, particularly across northwest Louisiana and portions of east Texas south of I-20, appears likely. Scattered showers and some storms are expected over the weekend and into early next week. Widespread and heavy rain isn't likely until the second half of next week.
.Rain totals could be as high as 6 inches or more in portions of the ArkLaTex.
