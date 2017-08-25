Copy-LATEST CLOSURES: Hurricane Harvey

LATEST CLOSURES: Hurricane Harvey - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:

Schools and churches

  • McNeese State University closed Monday, Aug. 28.
  • Lamar State College in Orange, Texas, is closed on Monday, Aug. 28, and Tuesday, Aug. 29.
  • The Catholic Masses scheduled for this weekend at St. Mary Catholic Church in Big Lake have been moved to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Sweetlake. Here is the following Mass schedule: Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. For more information, call Wendy Primeaux at 337-439-7436.
  • Calcasieu Parish Public Library branches and facilities will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 27. No fines will be charged during the closure period. 

Parks and waterways

  • Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge closed until further notice.
  • Calcasieu River from the I-10 bridge north to the parish line, is closing to all recreational traffic at 8 a.m. Saturday.
  • Millennium Park will be closed Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27.
  • Fitzenreiter boat launch, located in Riverside Park, will be closed effective immediately.

Post offices

  • Cameron Post Office (70631), 144 Adam Roux St.
  • Hackberry Post Office (70645),  904 Main St.
  • Hayes Post Office (70646), 7760 E. La.14

