VPD adds new fingerprint room for non-violent crimes

A new fingerprint room has been added to the Valdosta Police Department.

VPD said it should help save money in labor between both the city and county.

The purpose of the fingerprint room is to take some of the workload off of the Lowndes County Jail.

Valdosta police said, normally, all booking is done at the County jail, no matter how small the charge.

The department said this room will now be used for people who have non-violent, misdemeanor offenses that cause for an arrest to collect prints but don't have to go to jail to post bond.

"They got a huge amount of volumes, we're trying to get the stuff out that we can and get our guys back in service is the main objective," said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!