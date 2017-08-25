Suspect involved in Lee Co. house fire has been identified and charged

Lee County first responders stopped Joshua Anthony White, 36, from burning his mother’s home Friday night.

It happened in the 100 block of Nunnally Way off U.S. 82 in Southwest Lee County.

Around 8:45 p.m., the woman who lives in the house ran to her neighbor's house to call 911, saying her White was going to kill her.

When deputies arrived, they saw a fire in the second story window of the home and White running back and forth in the burning room.

Deputies were trying to get inside the home when the White ran out and was arrested.

Firefighters put the fire out but found the bottom floor of the home soaked with a large amount of gasoline.

Investigators believe White did not have time to set the gasoline on fire.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

State Fire Marshall arrived on the scene Saturday morning, he determined the cause of the fire was arson.

White is being charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Arson 1st Degree, Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree, and Arson 3rd Degree.

The Lee Co. Sheriffs Department is assisting the State Fire Marshall in this investigation

