Suspect in custody after Lee Co. house fire, domestic dispute

Lee County first responders stopped a man from burning his mother’s home Friday night.

It happened in the 100 block of Nunnally Way off U.S. 82 in Southwest Lee County.

Around 8:45 p.m., the woman who lives in the house ran to her neighbor's house to call 911, saying her son was going to kill her.

When deputies arrived, they saw a fire in the second story window of the home and a man running back and forth in the burning room.

Deputies were trying to get inside the home when the man ran out and was captured.

Firefighters put the fire out but found the bottom floor of the home soaked with a large amount of gasoline.

Investigators believe the 36-year-old suspect did not have time to set the gasoline on fire.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Sheriff’s officials said charges against the suspect are pending as their investigation continues.

