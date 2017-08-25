Albany school receives generous donation

Madison and Monroe High school alumni made a generous donation Friday morning.

The high school alumni association presented a $1,000 check to the Monroe High School principal.

Alumni president Ben Mcmiller said he hopes the association will continue to donate.

"We are glad we are doing this, we have a lot of people coming out here to do this," said Mcmiller "Hopefully with God's will we can continue to do this."

McMiller said they raised the money with proceeds from a class reunion.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!