Candidate for the Georgia Court of Appeals visits Albany

A Candidate for the Georgia Court of Appeals came to the Good Life City on Friday.

Ken Shigley has served as the president of the Georgia Bar and owns a law firm in Atlanta.

Shigley has practiced law for about 40 years, he said this kind of experience makes him the right candidate for the job.

"I think we need people who have that kind of background, both at the 40,000-foot view as bar president and completing that cycle, and also lots of years of representing people in a wide variety of cases," explained Shigley

Shigley is making his way around the state, and plans to visit every county in Georgia.

He is running against Ken Hodges, the former Dougherty County District Attorney.

