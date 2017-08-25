Fallen officer painting donated to the city of Americus

Dan Dunn painted a picture in honor of two fallen officers; Nick Smarr and Jody Smith, who were gunned down in the line of duty last December.

The Smarr and Smith Foundation donated the artwork to the city of Americus on Friday at their monthly city council meeting.

According to the foundation's Facebook page, the city plans to hang it in a prominent place for all to see.

