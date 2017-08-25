Tifton and Tift County city leaders draft plan to divide SPLOST dollars

Tifton and Tift County leaders continue working toward an agreement on how to split over 60 million SPLOST dollars Friday afternoon.

Right now residents still don't know if they will see SPLOST on their voting ballots this November.

Earlier this week officials created a draft document on how to divide the money, but city and county leaders have to wait 10 days to take any action.

Vice Mayor Wes Ehlers said before the meeting he hopes SPLOST makes it on the ballot.

"My goal for tonight's meeting is to finish the conversation we were having. Hopefully, we're able to come to an agreement on the division of SPLOST, everybody's in agreement with what the county will do and every body's in agreement with the projects the city will do," said Ehlers.

Some of the SPLOST projects focus on infrastructures like renovating city buildings, road repairs and water and sewer systems.

