"Black and Blue" clinic open for student athletes, weekend warri - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

"Black and Blue" clinic open for student athletes, weekend warriors

Clinic for football injuries. (Source: WALB) Clinic for football injuries. (Source: WALB)
Phoebe's clinic is on Meredyth Drive in Albany. (Source: WALB) Phoebe's clinic is on Meredyth Drive in Albany. (Source: WALB)
Concussions are common, according to physicians. (Source: WALB) Concussions are common, according to physicians. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Student athletes hurt on the football field tonight can get an appointment with the doctor first thing Saturday morning! 

It's called the "Black and Blue Clinic."

Injured students can get a concussion evaluation, an x-ray or other needed evaluations on Saturday morning.

It's open at Phoebe Orthopedics on Meredyth Drive in Albany.     

"It's for any team that would like to access the office, we would be happy to see them. It's also for the weekend warriors if they want to be seen on Saturday," said Dr. Troy Skidmore.

The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday mornings.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly