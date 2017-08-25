"Black and Blue" clinic open for student athletes, weekend warriors

Concussions are common, according to physicians. (Source: WALB)

Student athletes hurt on the football field tonight can get an appointment with the doctor first thing Saturday morning!

It's called the "Black and Blue Clinic."

Injured students can get a concussion evaluation, an x-ray or other needed evaluations on Saturday morning.

It's open at Phoebe Orthopedics on Meredyth Drive in Albany.

"It's for any team that would like to access the office, we would be happy to see them. It's also for the weekend warriors if they want to be seen on Saturday," said Dr. Troy Skidmore.

The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday mornings.

