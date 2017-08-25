Influenza is confirmed in one South Georgia school system

The flu shot is available at the health department. (Source: WALB)

Influenza is making an early return in Southwest Georgia!

Southwest Georgia District Health officials have confirmed cases of the flu inside the Calhoun County School System.

The peak for flu season is December through February, but health officials said influenza cases circulate throughout much of the year, and it's good to get protected with a vaccine.

"Infections do seem to spread more rampantly among school age children, so especially if you are around school age children and have some underlying health risks, now is definitely the time to go ahead and consider getting the flu shot," said Brenda Greene, the Southwest Georgia District Deputy Health Director.

The new flu vaccine is available at health departments across the region.

Greene said she is seeing signs that the flu vaccine is available at some providers, but recommends you call ahead to check before you go.

