Game of the Week (8/25/17): Ready to 'Rose City Rumble!'

Both Thomasville and Thomas County Central are ramping up the pressure ahead of the Rose City Rumble.

The intensity of this rivalry is just one of the reasons its our game of the week this Friday.

For the first time in program history, TCC is ahead in all-time wins against Thomasville (25-24).

But that margin is very slim and Friday night the bulldogs could put it into equilibrium. A victory would also put their all time win count at an even 700.

Regardless, its clear both teams are fired up.

"Its big on their side, always big on our side but, you know our guys don't keep up with history to much," said Yellow Jackets head coach Bill Shaver. "Young guys they just live in the moment. They know the moment is it's a big huge game against their cross town rival and they're 1-0, we're 1-0 and we both want to stay undefeated."

"We're ramping up the pressure," said 2nd year Bulldogs head coach Zach Grage. "We're not just trying to treat this like it's any other game. They need to understand there's a lot at stake here.There's a lot of people that are looking forward to this game not only for Friday night, but the importance it means for this program."

Kickoff is Friday night at 8 p.m. at the Jacket's Nest.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!