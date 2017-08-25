Remains found in 2015 identified as missing Albany man

The remains of a missing Albany man, found in Terrell County almost two years ago were identified last week. (Source: WALB)

The remains of a missing Albany man, found in Terrell County almost two years ago were identified last week.

The Albany Police Department confirmed the remains are of Jimmy Jackson, 34.

Jackson's family held a prayer vigil for him a month after he was first reported missing in June 2015.

Remains were found in a wooded area in Terrell County in November that year.

But, it wasn't until recently, on August 17, that the Georgia Bureau of Investigations confirmed the remains belonged to Jackson.

The cause of his death is under investigation.

