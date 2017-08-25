Westover alumni event to bring thousands to Albany

'Westover take over' kicked off on Friday. (Source: WALB)

Alumni have gathered from Westover High School for a reunion weekend. (Source: WALB)

Thousands of people are expected to return to Albany this weekend for a big high school alumni event.

'Westover take over' kicked off on Friday.

The alumni event brings people from across the country back to their alma mater.

Organizers said this will generate money for the community and also the school.

All of the funds raised this weekend go toward school improvements.

"We get together for that weekend, we raise money, have a good time, and give back you know, funds to the school," said Yaz Johnson, one of the weekend organizers.

The event will carry over into the weekend with various events.

The meet and greet will be held on Friday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday night there will be a rivalry football game between Westover and Monroe high schools.

Saturday there will be a pep rally at 11 a.m. at Westover High School, followed by a tailgate until 6 p.m.

Sunday will wrap up the event with a church service at Westover Auditorium beginning at 9 a.m.

