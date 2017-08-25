Lee Co. woman displaced after massive fire, 2 firefighters injured

A home the 200 block of Kinchafoonee Creek Road caught fire some time before 3 p.m. (Source: WALB)

Friday's blazing temperatures made it very difficult for the Lee County Fire Department to battle a massive house fire.

Two firefighters were rushed to Phoebe Putney Hospital for heat-related injuries.

One was discharged and the other is still getting treated.

Captain Todd Kirkland said crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of Kinchafoonee Creek Road around 2:40 p.m.

The fire was so intense that you could hear the crackling down the road and see billows of smoke miles away.

"Everything was just black, smoke everywhere, stuff popping and smacking," Survivor Billie Layton said.

Luckily, Layton escaped just minutes before her home was engulfed in flames.

She had two dachshunds in the home, and one wasn't so lucky.

"I called and called and I couldn't get to her," Layton explained.

One after the other, crews in fire trucks raced to the scene, and after nearly three hours they were able to get it under control.

Layton said she was boiling eggs and left them on the stove after grabbing her mail.

Kirkland later confirmed that unattended food left cooking on the stove was the cause of the fire.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames spilling out of the exterior of the home and the kitchen.

And the 90-degree weather didn't help.

"Personal protective gear, our turnouts, air packs on, plus dealing with the heat from the fire inside the house and it's very taxing on the body," Captain Kirkland explained.

Layton praised crews for the speedy response.

"Everyone has been so nice," said Layton.

"Bunch of our people are cross trained, they put the citizens of this county foremost and it shows," Kirkland explained.

Layton said she lost everything, and the clothes she wore on Friday were the only items she had left.

Kirkland reached out to the American Red Cross to help her during her time of need.

For those who would like to help Layton, you can donate to this GoFundMe Page.

