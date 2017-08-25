Crews battle blaze at home on Kinchafoonee Creek Road - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Crews battle blaze at home on Kinchafoonee Creek Road

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Fire crews battled a fire in Leesburg Friday afternoon. (Source: WALB) Fire crews battled a fire in Leesburg Friday afternoon. (Source: WALB)
A home the 200 block of Kinchafoonee Creek Road caught fire some time before 3 p.m. (Source: WALB) A home the 200 block of Kinchafoonee Creek Road caught fire some time before 3 p.m. (Source: WALB)
LEESBURG, GA (WALB) -

Fire crews battled a fire in Leesburg Friday afternoon.

A home the 200 block of Kinchafoonee Creek Road caught fire some time before 3 p.m.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire or when it started.

WALB has a reporter on the scene who is working to learn more.

