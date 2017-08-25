Crews battle blaze at home on Kinchafoonee Creek Road

One Dougherty County School is exploring new ways to motivate kids to read.More >>
US Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue traveled to Tifton today for a listening session on rural prosperity. At least one of his constituents believes local consistent labor is a large issue he's facing for his cotton farm.More >>
A motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection of Third Avenue and Madison Street about 7:30 Friday morning.More >>
One Dougherty County School is collecting glasses to give to students in other continents for their solar eclipse in 2019. International Studies Elementary Charter school is collecting glasses throughout the month of September.More >>
A personal drive to keep tenants safe in the wake of the January tornado pushed one Dougherty County mobile home park owner to search for a solution.More >>
