7 Ways To Eat Healthy And Not Die Trying

Check out these seven ways to eat healthy without going to extremes. You might even surprise yourself. (Source: Pixabay)

With so many fad diets and quick weight loss schemes out there, it can be easy to forget that balancing your diet can put you on the path to reaching your goals.

Look at the label

While not an absolute rule, foods with ingredient labels of items you can actually understand or pronounce will guide you in the right direction. Lower numbers of ingredients overall will do the same.

[serving] Size matters

You may be surprised to find out the serving size of some of your favorite foods is much smaller than you anticipated. This is another time to check the label and find the amount you're supposed to eat.

Stay away from trans fats

The FDA has already declared trans fats unhealthy, so it’s important to know what you’re eating. You may be surprised about what’s in your food! Read the labels on your food and make sure it doesn’t have "hydrogenated" or "partially hydrogenated" on the ingredients list. This will cover most, but not all items.

Fish are friends [and food!]

Adding more fish to your diet is a good way to keep quality protein as well as vitamins and minerals. Experts recommend a goal of two portions of fish per week.

Slow the sugar

When shopping for food, watch for lower sugar and low-fat versions of your favorite snacks. Love soda? Work on having them less often, or swap them out for fruit-flavored water instead.

Decide on dessert

Cutting out a treat you love altogether may seem like a good idea, but perhaps not in the long run. Just think, if you had a sugary treat less often, would you enjoy it more? You might be surprised, and your body will thank you for it!

Consider a coach

The expert team at Georgia Center Medspa offers medically supervised nutrition coaching and weight loss plans for your unique needs.

Led by Tammy Eisenhart, R.N., nutritional coaching at the Medspa offers a plan for everyone. Tammy has 13 years as an R.N. and five years of fitness and nutrition coaching.

