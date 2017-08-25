Warrant issued for Albany triple murder suspect

Officials are looking for Shon Lamartras Mallory, 24, in connection to the triple homicide that happened on East Alberson Drive in June. (Source: Dougherty Co. Jail)

The Albany Police Department has issued a warrant for a suspect in an Albany triple homicide.

Officials are looking for Shon Lamartras Mallory, 24, in connection to the triple homicide that happened on East Alberson Drive in June.

Police said Mallory is 5'10 and weighs 170.

Officials said Mallory is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Mallory has also made threats against any Law Enforcement officials who try to arrest him.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!