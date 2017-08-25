Officials identify victims of Cordele double homicide

Officials have identified the two who died following a double homicide in Cordele. (Source: WALB)

Officials have identified the two who died following a double homicide in Cordele.

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the men as Shaquaveon M. Felder, 24, and Jacrro L. Odom, 35, both of Cordele.

Police responded to a 'shots fired' call at a home on West 15th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to find two people dead.

Cordele Police, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Crisp County Sheriff's Investigators spent more than 12 hours on the scene overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, even trying to track where the person or persons responsible went after the shooting.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Cordele Police Department or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 229-276-2921.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!