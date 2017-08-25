DCSS school collects eclipse glasses

The school teaches kids about giving to other communities, even outside the U.S. (Source: WALB)

One Dougherty County School is collecting glasses to give to students in other continents for their solar eclipse in 2019.

International Studies Elementary Charter school is collecting glasses throughout the month of September.

They'll be sending the glasses to 'Astronomers Without Borders,' who will distribute the glasses to kids in Asia and South America.

It's part of the school's initiative to teach students about creating connections with outside cultures and communities.

School officials said many students in those countries may not be given the same opportunities to buy the glasses.

"I'm hoping to get the whole school system involved as well as members of the community," said Library Media Specialist ,Karen Liebert. "Because you will put them in a drawer as a memento, but they would be more useful if we let other students in different parts of the world experience the eclipse like we got to."

The school is at 2237 Cutts Drive in Albany.

You can drop off your glasses anytime from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

opyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!