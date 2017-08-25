DCSS school collects eclipse glasses

A motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection of Third Avenue and Madison Street about 7:30 Friday morning.More >>
One Dougherty County School is collecting glasses to give to students in other continents for their solar eclipse in 2019. International Studies Elementary Charter school is collecting glasses throughout the month of September.More >>
A personal drive to keep tenants safe in the wake of the January tornado pushed one Dougherty County mobile home park owner to search for a solution.More >>
Bainbridge investigators said the two suspects were behind at least 10 armed robberies across the state.More >>
Optometrists encourage contact lens wearers to practice safe habits to avoid infection.More >>
