Arrests made in violent Dougherty home invasion

Dougherty County Police confirm that a man has been arrested for the home invasion on Gravel Hill Road in June, in which a man was shot, stabbed, and left for dead.

John Devon Mincey is in custody in California. DCP has been working with multiple law enforcement agencies to make that arrest.

Francis 'Putt' Wetherbee, 49, president of Nut Tree Pecans, was brutally attacked when he stayed in a home on one of their pecan orchards. He was taken to Florida for treatment of his wounds.

John Mincey is being charged Home Invasion in the first degree, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, Burglary, five counts of theft. All are felony charges.

DCP has warrants out for those same charges for Kareem Williams who is on the run right now. Police say that Williams, 19, was taken to the hospital late Tuesday night, June 27, after being shot in the abdomen, in the 600 block of Tulsa Lane

APD already had warrants out for Williams for the July, 2017 shooting of Cervantez Smith. His leg was nearly severed by a bullet when he was shot on McArthur Street in Albany.

WALB's Catherine Patterson will have more details on this story later today.

More coverage from WALB-

Reward grows for info

Wetherbee truck found

More clues needed

$70,000 reward offered

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!